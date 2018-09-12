MarKeith Bass

He is survived by his mother, Beverly (Alfred) Bass; grandmother, Mamie (Henry) Bass; siblings, Kendra (Mark) Carey, Shelley Bass, Kizzie Weir, Damien Grimmett; stepson, Jacob McDaniel; and many other relatives and friends.

Mr. Bass will lie in repose Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 from 2-6 p.m. at Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors at 2500 Clarksville Pike Nashville. Family visitation will be Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at Lewis and Wright Funeral Directors. Pastor Andray Clemons will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Dry Creek Cemetery in Madison.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

