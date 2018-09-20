Alfred 'Tootie' Abston

Mr. Abston, age 79, passed away Sept. 18, 2018 at Alive Hospice Nashville.

He is survived by his devoted son, Marcus (Ebony) Stokes, of LaVergne; granddaughter, J'Mia Covington; great-granddaughter, A'miyah Covington, of Nashville; devoted sisters, Mai Bell A. Stafford, Margaret A. Bell, of Lebanon, Estelle A. Oldham, of Mt. Juliet; aunt, Velma Crutcher, of Mt. Juliet; special sister-in-law, Debra Abston; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Arrangements are entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.

