David Harris

Mr. Harris, age 52, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 17, 2018.

Mr. Harris was a member of Gladeville Methodist Church.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Bland, Allen Yelton, Charlie Daniels, Tommy Harris, Jerry Lee, J.D. Powell, Todd Marks, Kevin Shaw, Jason Pardue, Jeff Page, Jim Ruble, Scott Doolittle, Lex Conatser, Roger Hall, Ray Evins, Haskel Evins, Tyler Mason, Wallace Dobbs, Ron Love, Tony Hunter and Russell Maxwell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Cochran Harris; and grandparents, Harris and Hensley.

He is survived by his son, Richard Nathan Harris; stepsons, Trey Frisbee, Dustin Shorter; spouse, Sheila Harris; father figure, Jerry Patterson Lee; mother, Crissy (Bill) Fredenberger; grandchildren, Holden Frisbee, Colton Shorter; and siblings, Daniel (Bridgette) Harris, and their children, Hugh Harris, Elijah Harris; Sam (Angela) Harris, and their children, Sheldon Harris, Haley Harris; Gina Earheart, and her children, Vance Bastocky and Hadley Rucker.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

