Denise Joy Underwood

Denise Underwood, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 22, 2018 at age 39.

Pallbearers will be Michael Underwood, Tommy Underwood, Matthew Scott, Donald Patton, Jerimy Pruitte, Jason Pruitte, Johnathan Gray and Shawn Cantrel. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryson Underwood, Evyn Underwood, Molli Anne Underwood.

Ms. Underwood worked as a radiology technologist and was a member of Shop Springs Baptist Church. She loved flea markets, crafting and being with her niece and nephews.

She is survived by her father, Phillip (Leslie) Underwood; brothers, Michael (Tracy) Underwood, Tommy Underwood; nephews, Bryson and Evyn Underwood; and niece, Molli Anne Underwood.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Joyce Patton Underwood; and grandparents, W.T. and Mae Nell Patton and Reba and Richard Underwood.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

