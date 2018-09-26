Billie ‘Jo’ Hackett Wamack

Mrs. Wamack, age 89, of Vestavia Hills, Alabama, passed away Sept. 25, 2018 at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center due to complications from a stroke.

She is survived by her son, Dr. James Howell (Jeanne) Wamack Jr.; her daughter Mary Jane (David) Driskell; four grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Driskell Jr., Hunter Wamack, Sarah Jane Driskell (Tyler) Skinner, Catherine Wamack (Daniel) Lowe; great-grandson, James David Driskell; a sister, Ann Gregory Hackett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Billie “Jo” was born Aug. 31, 1929 in Rocky Creek, the daughter of Benton Bridgewater and Annie Mai Armstrong Hackett. She attended Trousdale County High School, where she met her future husband, James H. “Jim” Wamack. The couple was married Aug. 19, 1950 and remained happily married for 65 years until Jim’s death in 2015.

Jo spent her life involved in the nurturing of her family and friends, as she truly enjoyed helping others and enjoyed recreation with her family and friends, especially water skiing and playing Rook. In the 1960s, she was an active member of the Crieve Hall Church of Christ in Nashville, where she and Jim assumed a critical role in the growth of the congregation’s visitation program, as well as served as teachers in the children’s Bible classes. The couple continued their heavy involvement in their church family after moving to Birmingham in 1973, where they worked with the Homewood Church of Christ, where Jim served as an elder, and most recently the Riverchase Church of Christ.

While she always viewed her primary role to be that of a homemaker, she also worked for South Central Bell both before the birth of her children and after their entrance into college for a total of 20 years before her retirement, which she spent helping others and enjoying her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Howell Wamack; her grandparents who raised her, William and Mary Jane Armstrong; her parents, Benton Bridgewater Hackett and Annie Mai Armstrong Hackett; and her siblings, Mary Julia West Roberts, Homer Savage Hackett, Lottie Lucille Dixon, Beverly Hackett, Betty Carson and Bobby Hackett.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangemennts, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

