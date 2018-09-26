Michele C. Henry

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elzeal Henry and Ernest Edward Henry; and brothers, Gerald Henry and Glenn Henry.

Survivors include her sons, Brandon (Devonne) Henry, Christian (Lauren) Smith; grandson, Sir Jevonne “S.J.” Henry; brothers, Michael Henry, Ernest Henry; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.

