Mr. Creek, 80, of Alexis, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at his home.

He was born Monday, June 13, 1938 in Memphis, Missouri, the son of Samuel R. Sr. and Maxine Ila (Overfield) Creek. Wally was first married to Reva Brown in 1958, then Shirley Jacobs in 1967 and lastly Robbie Williams in 1997. She preceded him in death Nov. 15, 2005.

He is survived by his children, Joe (Deanna) Creek, of Bettendorf, Iowa, Sonya (Butch) Rose, of Alexis, Illinois, Rhonda (Scott) Houzenga, of Andover, Illinois, Karen (Mike) Brown, of Sullivan, Illinois; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley (Jerry) Stead, of Viola, Illinois, Ethel (Owen) Conard, of Elephant Butte, New Mexico, Dave (Laura) Creek, of Manchester, Texas, John (Becky) Creek, of Lebanon, Paul (Anita) Creek, of Alexis, Illinois, Phil (Shirley) Creek, of Batesville, Mississippi, Mary (Rick) Shaw, of Alexis, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Robbie Williams; brothers, Stanley Creek, Samuel R. Creek Jr.; and sister, Doris Nichols.

Wally was raised and educated in Alexis, Illinois. He graduated Alexis High School in 1956. He worked at Admiral, Farmall, Gales Products-OMC and then relocated to Nashville, where he worked at AVCO Aerostructures. He worked and retired from Orchid International in Mt. Juliet in 2007. He loved fishing, hunting, his family, storytelling, sports and gardening. He enjoyed showing off his prizewinning garden produce. Wally was often the life of the party and never met a stranger. He always had a story to tell and lived life to the fullest.

Memorials may be made to the Wallace L. Creek Memorial Fund.

Memorials may be made to the Wallace L. Creek Memorial Fund.

Wise Family Funeral Home in Alexis, Illinois is in charge of the arrangements.

