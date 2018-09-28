Judy Brown

Mrs. Brown, age 69, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 at her residence.

She is preceded in by her paternal grandparents, Ellis and Prudence Martin; maternal grandparents, Lundy and Gladys Chester; father, Ellis Martin Jr.; sister, Gwen Kincaid; and brother-in-law, Lewis Hargrove.

She is survived by her mother, Lillie Mae Martin; husband, Roy Brown; daughter, Angela Hood Bregenzer; grandsons, Michael Heath Bregenzer II, Marshall Robert Bregenzer; brother, Ronald Ellis (Sharon) Martin; and sisters, Wanda (Randall Mills) Hood, Nancy (Norman) Hargrove-Moss, Susan (William) Warren and Jorji (Larry) Peach.

Judy retired as billing manager from Southeast Telecom. She enjoyed the outdoors, boating, hiking and caring for her beautiful flowers. She was an avid University of Tennessee football fan. Judy was also very competitive and excelled in everything she attempted. She ran in marathons and bowled in national tournaments. She never did anything halfway but pushed herself to achieve her goals.

Judy loved spending time with her mother and siblings, but most of all she loved with all her heart her husband, Roy, daughter, Angela and two grandsons, Michael and Marshall.

Judy will be remembered for her determined spirit, happy personality, beautiful smile and loving heart.

The family wants to extend their thanks to Dr. Blakely and the Hope, Joy and Light Cancer Support Group through Immanuel Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sherry's Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

