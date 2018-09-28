Mike Yarbrough

Mr. Yarbrough, age 64, of Lebanon, passed away Sept. 28, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Ruth Goins Yarbrough; and brother, David Yarbrough.

He is survived by his children, James Yarbrough, April Yarbrough, Mikey Yarbrough; grandchildren, Courtney McCord, Andrew McCord, Chris Osborne, Maddie Rose, Jeremiah Yarbrough; sisters, Charlotte (Wayne) Lee, Christy Yarbrough; nephews, Chris (Christi) Yarbrough, Carl Lee, Clint Lee, Rowdie Deese; and niece, Brandy Lee.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.

