Curtis Hill Duncan

Mr. Duncan age 81, of McMinnville, died Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.

He was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Sparta. He was a retired maintenance technician with Freedom Industries, served his country with the U. S. Army and was of the Church of Christ faith.

Mr. Duncan was preceded in death by his parents, Hill Duncan and Shirley Dell Eldridge Duncan Parker; sister, Sharon Jane Duncan Womack; and granddaughters, Olivia and Sophia Duncan.

Survivors include his longtime companion of 35 years, Debbie Cantrell Nunley; his children, Tina R. Duncan, Kevin B. (Jodie) Duncan; grandchildren, Chase White, Jade White, Jeff Duncan, Jeremy Duncan, Seth Council; great-grandchildren, Zoey White-Hobbs, Brentlee White-Hobbs, Adelyn Duncan, Alayah Duncan, Carmen Duncan; and a sister, Mercalene Rigsby. Many nieces, nephews, family members and friends also survive.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels.

McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931-473-6606. Online condolences may be made at mcminnvillefuneralhome.com.

