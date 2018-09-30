Linda Gail Fleming

Mrs. Fleming, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eligie and Katherine Watkins; son, Eric Wesley Fleming; sisters, Sandra Watkins, Ann Baird; and father of her children, Mitchell Lloyd Fleming.

She is survived by her daughters, Winter Starr, Jason Short, Shauntelle and Kyle Lesko; sister, Faye and Ron Childress; and grandchildren, Kylen Short, Kane Lesko, and Lexie Lesko.

Linda Gail was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Cookeville and a former member of LaGuardo Baptist Church.

While at Avco Corp. she worked on C-130 airplanes, B1-bombers and also worked for GE manufacturing in Murfreesboro. Linda Gail had a gift for plants and crafts; she was known to have a "green thumb." She was also a state talent winner and Mrs. Southern Charm Queen of Tennessee in 1987 and won many trophies through all this while also teaching aerobic classes.

Linda Gail loved her children and family. She will be remembered as always saying, " I am very proud of my children; they are precious to me." With all the love and care for her caretaker and daughter, Shauntelle.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

