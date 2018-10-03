Bobby J. Grisham

Mr. Grisham, age 77, of Elmwood, died Wednesday morning, Oct. 3, 2018 in Nashville.

Born Oct. 20, 1940 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Brother J.C. Grisham and Minnie Lee Granstaff Grisham.

He was an electrician and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

