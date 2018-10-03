Kathleen Fay Hays

Mrs. Hays, age 67, of Auburntown, died Monday evening, Oct. 1, 2018 at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

Born Jan. 1, 1951 in New Orleans, she was the daughter of Eileen Soulant Johnston and the late Johnny Johnston.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sandy and Butch Johnston, and an infant twin sister.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Jackson Sea Hays, of Auburntown; children, John Alan (Monica) Freeman, of McAllen, Texas, Alicia Diane Freeman, Theodore Alan Freeman, both of Auburntown; stepchildren, Angela Kay Hays, of Manchester, Jackie Hays, of Auburntown; six grandchildren, Ariana, A.J., Kassandra, Johnny, William, Tyler; mother, Eileen Johnston, of McAllen, Texas; sister, Karen (Richard) McLaughlin, of McAllen, Texas; brothers, Chris (Susie) Johnston, of Poplarville, Mississippi and Billy Johnston, of McAllen, Texas; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

