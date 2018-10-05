logo

Obituary

Everett H. Tomlinson

Staff Reports • Oct 5, 2018 at 3:49 PM

Visitation for Mr. Tomlinson will be held Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. by Dan Winkler at Crieve Hall Church of Christ at 4806 Trousdale Drive in Nashville.

Mr. Tomlinson, age 90, of Franklin, passed away Oct. 4, 2018. 

He is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Lois Chaffin Tomlinson; son, E. Wayne (Vickie) Tomlinson; daughter, Cynthia Tomlinson (Don) Dotson; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and brother, James B. (Joyce) Tomlinson.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, is in charge of arrangements, 615-331-1952.

