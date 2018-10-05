William E. ‘Billy’ Dedman

Mr. Dedman, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 4, 2018 at his home.

A native of Wilson County, he was one of 11 children born to the late Seldon and Mary Elizabeth Woodall Dedman. A lifelong farmer, he was a cattleman and in the Tennessee walking horse business for 30 years. He was a past member of the board of directors of the Wilson Farmer’s Co-Op and a member of the Wilson County Farm Bureau. He was a member of Barton’s Creek Baptist Church since 1948, where he served as an usher.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Dedman.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Earnestine Barnes Dedman; nine siblings, Mildred Petty, Raymond Dedman, Betty Coleman, Charles (Betty) Dedman, Shirley Robinson, Rosa (Danny) Durham, Gary (Brenda) Dedman, Jane (Eddie) Vaught, Lane (Eddie) Reed; and several nieces and nephews.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.