Doris M. Harasyko

Mrs. Harasyko, 95, widow of the late John Harasyko, who died in 1998, entered into eternal peace Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Mt. Juliet.

Born in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late August and Angelina (Magrassi) Sfreddo. Doris lived in Windsor Locks, Enfield and Bloomfield, Connecticut and most recently in Mt. Juliet.

She was a graduate of Baypath College and received an award for her speed and skill of typing. She began employment as a secretary and soon left to raise her family. She returned to a secretarial position and later retired from CIGNA Insurance. Doris was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing the piano, dancing and ragtime jazz music. She was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Community in Old Hickory.

Doris is survived by her three children, Stephan Harasyko, and his wife, Dolores, of Sandisfield, Massachusetts, Christa Lawson, and her husband, Jim, of Mt. Juliet, Jay Harasyko, and his wife, Cindy, of Glastonbury, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Sarah and Joseph Harasyko, Peter, William, Shane and Jake Harasyko, Jeffrey Lawson. She also leaves a great-grandson, Aedan Cananella.

Besides her husband, Doris was predeceased by a brother, William Sfreddo; and two sisters, Mildred and Lucille Sfreddo.

Donations in Doris' memory may be made to Kindred Hospice Foundation at 3350 Riverwood Pkwy., Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30339.

To leave online condolences, please visit windsorlocksfuneralhome.com.

