Helen Jeannette Bryan Martin Walker

Mrs. Walker, age 77, passed away Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Summit Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Lucille Bryan; son, Jimmy Carter Martin; father of her children, James Carter Martin; husband, Randall Walker; and brother, Cecil Bryan.

She is survived by her daughters, Angela (Michael) Lalonde, Becky Martin; grandchildren, Leitte (Jason) Mull, Rachel (Chad) Lanning, Elizabeth (Adam) Patterson, Lucy (Cosmo) Nabors, and Clint Martin; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy (Jean) Bryan; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Parton Apple; sisters-in-law, Joyce Bryan, Charlene Allmon, Betty Lannom; brothers-in-law, Butch (Twyla) Martin, Bud Harmon; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Walker was a member of Grace Life (Southside) Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Sheriff Robert C. Bryan, Charlie Bryan, Tom Bryan II, Tick Bryan, John Bryan, Damien Boyd, Don Allmon, Frank Lannom, Chad Lannom and Matt Martin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Lebanon Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 591, Lebanon, TN 37088 or Grace Life Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 940, Lebanon, TN 37088.

The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

