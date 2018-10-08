Ivo L. ‘Butch’ Dillon Jr.

Mr. Dillon, age 68, of Nashville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

A native of Davidson County, he was the son of Mary Holloway Dillon and the late Ivo L. Dillon Sr. He was a 1968 graduate of Father Ryan High School and attended Columbia State College. He retired from Nashville Machine Co.’s elevator division with 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer and was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivo L. Dillon Sr.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Modene Harel Goot; and brother-in-law, Tommy Hudson.

He is survived by wife of 31 years, Patricia Goot Dillon; mother, Mary Holloway Dillon; two children, Christine Dillon, Ivo “Bud” Dillon; two stepchildren, Tammy (Mike) Moore, Mark (Rhonda) Helton; five grandchildren, Devin Moore, Patrick Holtz, Luke Helton, Evan Dillon, Ivo Scott Dillon; brother, Joe (Susan) Dillon; three sisters, Mary (Mike) Hutchison, Cathy Hudson, Patricia (Phil) Blackburn; and stepmother-in-law, Dorothy Goot.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

