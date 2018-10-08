Sheila Ann Glover

Mrs. Glover passed away Oct. 8, 2018 at age 67.

Pallbearers will be Gregory Elliott, Wesley Elliott, Zachary Elliott, Bryson Glover, Ronnie Glover, Michael Warren and Robert Glover. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Franklin, Hiram Robinson, Mike Flanagan, Randall Hill, Joe Johnson, Sheldon Gardner and Lebanon CERT.

Mrs. Glover was a homemaker who also loved to paint, volunteer, serve others and be “Nana.”

She is survived by her husband, William Glover II; children, William (Vicki) Glover, Jennifer (Todd) Elliott, Robert Glover; grandchildren, Gregory, Wesley and Zachary Elliott, Caitlin Glover, Bryson Glover; siblings, Robert “Bobby” Wade, Frances Poston, Linda Bellamy; numerous nieces and nephews; and all those who called her “Nana.”

She is preceded in death by her parents, V.F. and Mildred Wade; brothers, Fred Wade, Michael Wade, Tony Wade; and sister, Polly Martin.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in her name to Sherry’s Run at P.O. Box 98, Lebanon TN 37088.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.

