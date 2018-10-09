Alice Kelly Little

Mrs. Little was born Nov. 18, 1927 in Leeville and died Sept. 30, 2018 in Nokomis, Florida. She has now joined her lifelong love and husband of 61 years, Jack Little, who died in 2009.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, James Webb Smith and Johnnie Sloan Smith, of Leeville; brother, Robert Smith; sister-in-law, Mary Catherine; sister, Mayme, brother-in-law, Clyde Wilson; sister, Nancy; brother-in-law, Fred McMillen; brother-in-law, Melvin Holland; brother-in-law, Tarver Hagan; and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith.

Survivors include her son, Billy Webb Little; daughter-in-law, Barbara, of Nokomis, Florida; son, John Kelly Little; daughter-in-law, Michelle; and their two children, Anne and Jack, of Yorktown, Virginia. Surviving sisters include Naomi Holland, Martha Webb (Stratton) Bone; brother, Edwin (Charline) Little, of Lebanon; sister, Mary Hagan, of Columbus, Ohio; brother, Albert (Nancy Jean) Smith, of Dauphin Island, Alabama, and James Thayer Smith, of Smithville.

Alice lived an amazing life as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother (Yaya), sister and friend. She met and married Jack while both were attending Union College in Barbourville, Kentucky, following his service in the U.S. Navy in World War II in the Pacific Theatre. They subsequently moved throughout the South in the next 40 years as Jack taught high school chemistry, biology and later served as headmaster and superintendent at two private schools, including Castle Heights Military Academy. Alice remained extraordinarily dedicated to students, families, the local community and her church, while she also raised her boys and worked part time as a nursing assistant or in the school library. Her incredible grace and kindness will never be forgotten and lives on in her beloved grandchildren.

