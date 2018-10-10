Anita Jane Walker Pruitt

Mrs. Pruitt, age 70, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at her home.

A native of Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late James and Blanche Smith Walker. She was a graduate of Freed Hardeman University and Middle Tennessee State University. She had a great love for teaching children, having worked as a teacher in Benton County and Wilson County and then as a substitute teacher in Wilson County once she became a mother. She was involved with the Tuesday-Wednesday school at College Street-College Hills Church of Christ for more than 30 years, where she taught and later served as the director. Mrs. Pruitt also taught Bible class at Gladeville Church of Christ. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, reading, cross-stitching and studying her Bible. She also had a great appreciation for music by Andy Williams and Kenny Rogers.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pruitt was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Justin Dakota Pruitt and James Walker Pruitt.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Bob Pruitt; four children, Bobby Carl Pruitt Jr., of Lebanon, Amanda Pruitt (Jason) Scott, of Humboldt, Andy (Tiffany) Pruitt, of Lebanon, Jonathan (Jennifer) Pruitt, of Watertown; three sisters, Mary Walker, of McKenzie, Nina (John) Cowie, of Aberdeen, Scotland, Deborah (Tom) Irvin, of Franklin; three grandchildren, Julianna, Jenna and Josie Pruitt; three step-grandchildren, Stephanie, Logan, Lane Hearn; special young man, Deriq Conklin; nieces and nephews, Chad and Tyler Irvin, April, Brittany and C.J. Cowie, Megan (Lee) Findlay; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.

