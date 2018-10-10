Delbert Lee Gann

Mr. Gann, age 63, of Lebanon, passed away Oct. 4, 2018 at Tennova Health Care in Lebanon.

He was born in Wilson County the son of the late Johnny Franklin Gann Sr., and Velma Catherine Wilson Gann. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Christian Life Chapel in Lebanon. He retired from Custom Packaging manufacturing after 36 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Waldrum.

He is survived by his three children, Breanna (Billy) Kaae, Tiffany (Shane) Jackson, Amber Gann; two brothers, Johnny (Nancy) Gann, Carlos (Judy) Gann; one grandson, Anthony Hodo Jr.; the mother of his children, Tina Lehew Gann; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Chapel at 105 Holloway Drive in Lebanon.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com, 615-444-2142.

