Cathrine Woodall Brown

Mrs. Brown, age 88, passed away Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Brother W.B. Woodall and Nena Sparks Woodall; husband, John Lee Brown; brothers, Norman Woodall, Leon Woodall; and sister, Bobbye Woodall Manning.

She is survived by her nephews, Mark (Renee) Manning, Bill (Tammy) Manning; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Brown, Yvonne Brown; and a loving family.

Mrs. Brown was a member of the Baptist faith, a retired secretary for Hartmann Luggage and enjoyed volunteering with the Wilson County Archives.

Active pallbearers will be James W. Manning Jr., John Ryan Manning, Adam T. Manning, Matthew J. Manning, Mark E. Manning and Luke W. Manning.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Brown's memory to the Wilson County Archives at 111 S. College St. in Lebanon.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.

