Brenda Lee Goodman

Mrs. Goodman, age 58, of Dixon Springs, died Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at her residence.

Born May 18, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Rufus R. Bush and Myrtle Mae Davis Shelton and was preceded in death by a daughter, Misty Lee Jones; and sisters, Marie Carter, Frankie Bush and Judy Lynn Bush.

Brenda is survived by her husband, Phillip Goodman, of Dixon Springs; children, Austen Goodman, of Dixon Springs, Phil Goodman, of Carthage, Jerry Goodman, of Watertown; grandchildren, Kaleigha and Kaden Carter, Trinity, Desiree and Savannah Goodman; brothers and sisters, Robert (Bessie) Davis, of Lebanon, Maggie McCloud, of Watertown, Gary (Vicky) Bush, of Lebanon, Diane (Brian) Sarti, of Smyrna, Bill (Shelby) Shelton, of Gordonsville, Ardie Shelton, of Lebanon; brother-in-law, Cecil Carter; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

