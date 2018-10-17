David Roy Lawrence

Mr. Lawrence, age 78, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018 at the home of Tim and Robin Robinson.

A native of Watertown, he was the son of the late Adrian Eugene Lawrence and Ruth Marie Neal Lawrence and was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Fay Lawrence.

David was a 1958 graduate of Watertown High School and a carpenter by trade. He built and remolded many houses. He was also a farmer. David built cedar swings, rockers, birdhouses, bird feeders and many other custom items. David was a member of the Watertown Lion's Club for 28 years. He cooked and sold barbecue for charitable purposes at the Mile-Long Yard Sale for more than 20 years. He worked in the Lion's Club booth at the Wilson County Fair for more than 10 years. David received numerous awards from the Lion's Club for his dedication. David was a faithful member of Watertown Church of Christ since 1953. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels for 12 years. David was an extremely giving person who often lent a hand to his friends and neighbors.

David is survived by his cousin, Margaret Ann Pittman, of Donelson; a close friend of several years, Kay Word; his Watertown church family; and a host of friends and neighbors.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318, hunterfuneral.com.

With The Lebanon Democrat’s new obituary email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest obituary notices sent directly to your inbox as they are published. Click here to sign up today.