Old Hickory Lake’s Martha Gallatin Boat Ramp closed for repairs

The closure for public access to the boat ramp is for the repair to the concrete slabs used on the boat ramp, as well as the installation of a new courtesy dock. The ramp reconstruction is expected to be finished and open to the public no later than Aug. 15.

The park will remain open while the boat ramp is under reconstruction.

Anyone with questions may call the Old Hickory Lake resource manager’s office at 615-822-4846 or 615-847-2395.

For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, visit lrn.usace.army.mil.