Mega-Hike to return to Long Hunter State Park

As in years past, the plan is to hike all of the park's trails – about 26 miles – in a single day. This free event is sponsored and organized by the Friends of Long Hunter State Park.

Participants should meet at the Couchville Lake parking lot in Area 2 at about 6:45 a.m. and be prepared to hit the trails at 7 a.m. Participants who don't wish to hike all 26 miles are welcome to stop whenever they like. Those who complete the hike will receive a certificate of merit.

For more information, visit tn-nature.blogspot.com/2018/09/12-annual-long-hunter-mega-hike-set-for.html.