Pets of the Week

He likes to high step as he walks proud. This sweet young man likes to take naps on his back with his belly up, ready for tummy rubs. If he looks at someone with the twinkle of blue in his left eye and the connection is there, there will be a match for a lifetime. Archie is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines.

Come meet this handsome young man and adopt him into a home for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Rascal is a fabulous, fun and affectionate 2-year-old brown tabby. He came to New Leash looking for his forever home when his previous owner had to move and could not take Rascal with them. He enjoys his time in the open cat room at the adoption center but really wants to be in a home where he can be the king. He gets along with other cats and also dogs, but a slow introduction of a new cat into a home with other pets is always suggested – keeping separate for the first few days so the sounds and smells can be learned, which will reduce the stress of the new environment. Come and meet Rascal and make him a fur-ever friend for $50. Rascal is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Archie, Rascal and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

On Aug. 15, join New Leash on Life and the Nashville Sounds at First Tennessee Park in Nashville for Bark in the Park Night, presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Proceeds from the game will benefit New Leash on Life. For tickets and additional information, visit milb.com/nashville/tickets/bark.

At Country K-9, bow down and say hello to her royal cat-ness, Crisp. This lovely is about 10 months old with calico coloring but with an all-Siamese attitude. She is happy to be worshipped by humans and gets along with her sister, Sizzle, but has no use for other cats. She knows she is “all that” and no other kitty would be needed if she were in a home. She is a true diva. She’s healthy but happy only as an “only kitty.” For information on this princess, call or text 615-594-0099. She and her sister, Sizzle, are available separately or together – but no other kitties, please.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, meet Zeus. His strong name is deceiving. This guy is friendly, happy and easy going. Zeus is about 1 year old and a handsome pittie-boxer mix. He is healthy, neutered, current on shots and tested heartworm negative. He plays well with other dogs, meets people happily and even gets along with the office cats. Zeus has “office privileges” at the kennel, so that means he has good inside manners. For information on this good-looking Greek god, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned and arrange for spay or neuter. For anyone who is in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy fixed cats that would love to have a job. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless people who know of these situations offer help. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.