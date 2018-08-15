Lebanon​ Tractor Supply to celebrate pets of all kinds

The rural lifestyle retailer will hold a variety of animal-centric happenings and deals as part of Out Here with Animals, its month-long event for animals of all kinds and the people who care for them.

Out Here with Animals kicked off Aug. 1 with a month-long pet supplies drive. Customers are invited to show their support for the Lebanon​ animal shelter community by dropping off new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls to be donated to local rescues and shelters.

In addition to the supplies drive, Tractor Supply will hold a pet adoption event Aug. 25. Local animal organizations interested in participating are encouraged to sign up at tractorsupply.com/eventpartners or by contacting the Lebanon​ Tractor Supply. Registration closes Aug. 22.

“Out Here with Animals allows the Lebanon​ community to come together to celebrate their pets while supporting the great work of their local animal organizations,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Co. “Whether you have a dog, cat, horse, pig or goat, we hope families will bring their leashed, friendly pets to the store to show how special their animals are and help us find homes for the local adoptable animals that deserve a family, too.”

Tractor Supply also shined a spotlight on animal organizations through the return of its popular Rescue Your Rescue contest. The retailer will donate $25,000 in grants to 10 animal nonprofits that deserve a boost.

Along with events that celebrate and support Lebanon​ pets, Out Here with Animals will feature a sale on premium pet and animal products and brands. Customers – and their animals – can enjoy deals on top brands like Purina Feed, Blue Buffalo, Wholesomes, 4health and more Aug. 22-26.

Out Here with Animals events are open to the public and leashed, friendly animals. Contact the Lebanon​ Tractor Supply store for more details.

For expert advice on raising pets and other animals, visit tractorsupply.com/knowhow and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram. To receive deals and rewards on pet and livestock products, sign up for the Tractor Supply Neighbor’s Club at neighborsclub.com.

Tractor Supply Co. is in its 80th year of operation, and since its founding in 1938, has grown to become the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States with more than 28,000 team members, mor ethan 1,725 stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at tractorsupply.com.