Wilson County rescue farm takes in 10 horses

“We had a fairly quiet summer until the last two weeks,” said Shea Hutsenpiller, rescue director with Hickory Hill Farm. “It started with one call to assist with an out of state neglect case, which we committed to. After that, the floodgates opened. We then assisted in direct placement of two other horses and then got the call to help with seven more. We may not be the largest equine rescue in our area, but I’m proud to say we were able to answer these calls because of our amazing and dedicated team here at Hickory Hill Farm.”

Hickory Hill Farm based in Wilson County took in seven large ponies July 31 at the request of the Robertson County Sheriff's Office. The ponies were found running at large and deemed strays.

“This is a notable intake due to the fact that five of the seven are un-touchable, two are stallions, the five mares are likely pregnant, one is in critical condition and all were sick,” said Hutsenpiller.

The organization brought them all to the farm within a matter of days to care for them for the remainder of stray hold. The Robertson family, owners of Cash Saver in Lebanon, provided the rescue with a pasture to house most of the ponies. Other rescues and volunteers provided panels and other supplies while Pates Bushhogging cleared the land. Hutsenpiller said the community stepped up to support the intake, which initially cost more than $2,000.

Three more horses arrived at the farm Aug. 10. Caitlin Stewart with Rancho Relaxo in New Jersey reached out to Hutsenpiller in mid-July to request Hickory Hill Farm’s assistance with a case that involved the horses at Labrador Hill Sanctuary. Labrador Hill Sanctuary’s owner was charged with 60 counts related to animal neglect and nearly 70 horses needed a place to go.

“Happy to assist, three horses from the failed sanctuary made their way to Tennessee,” said Hutsenpiller. “The 10 new horses will be vetted and rehabbed while in foster care. They will be adoptable when cleared as healthy and from stray hold.”

Hickory Hill Farm is a 100-percent volunteer-run organization that operates solely on donations. To assist with the recent intakes, donations may be made at hickoryhillfarmtn.org/donate. Anyone with supplies that could be used may email [email protected].

The mission at Hickory Hill Farm is “to provide a retreat-like place where people, animals and children alike can find peace, happiness and healing.”