Pets of the week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Not too hot or cold, not too big or to small, not too soft or too hard, they are just right. Momma Bear, Papa Bear and Baby Bear have made their way to New Leash on Life in search of their fur-ever homes. Papa Bear is a 3-year-old black shorthair that weighs almost 11 pounds and loves getting attention and snuggle time. He is adjusting to the community cat room, so a slow transition may be best if you have other fur-babies. Papa is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Meet him and adopt the handsome young man into the family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Join New Leash on Life on Sept. 22 for Wags ‘n Waves at Nashville Shores. Advance tickets are available until Sept. 20 for $15. After that, the ticket price increases to $20. Bring a dog for a fun-filled day of swimming at Nashville Shores’ wave pool. Wags ‘n Waves will also include vendors and exhibition booths, food, and “Yappy Hour” specials. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to New Leash on Life. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nashvilleshores.com/public/waterpark/special_events/wagsandwaves/public/waterpark/special_events/wagsandwaves.cfm.

Puddin, Papa Bear and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, find New Leash on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Annabelle is a special pretty calico-and-white kitty about 4-5 months old. She was trapped in an area where feral cats were trapped. But her foster soon realized Annabelle was more tame than feral – just a bit shy and scared. She was spayed, tested feline leukemia negative and started on shots. Her calm quiet manner made the foster a bit more curious, and we think Annabelle is deaf or almost deaf. She doesn’t react to sounds quickly, but she is happy to meet anyone and purr when she sees them. This sweetie needs an inside home to be safe, and she is happy as an inside kitty. Anyone who’s looking for a quiet calm companion kitty, consider Annabelle. Her special need will not need anything special. For information, call or text the foster at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, look quickly to see this picture of Tina Turner sitting still in the office because this girl is ready for play anytime of the day. Tina came to the rescue with a badly injured rear leg and had to stay in a cast for about a month. The cast is off, and this rock star is ready to take the stage. Tina is healthy, spayed and current on shots. She’s a lab-Dane mix about 5 months old. She loves to play with other dogs and meet people. She would do great with an active family that gives her good outside playtime, and then she’ll be ready for some relaxing inside time. For information on Tina Turner, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.