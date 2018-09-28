Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Emerald is an absolute jewel of a feline that craves to be held, carried around and loved. He is a 3-year-old medium-hair grey tabby that weighs almost 13 pounds. He came to New Leash on Life from animal control and is now searching for his fur-ever home. If his gorgeous coat and piercing eyes don’t win someone over, his fabulous personality will. Emerald is quick to make friends, cat or human alike. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Come meet this awesome young man and adopt him into the family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Dopey, Emerald and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, find New Leash on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Annabelle is a special pretty calico-and-white kitty about 4-5 months old. She was trapped in an area where feral cats were trapped. But her foster soon realized Annabelle was more tame than feral – just a bit shy and scared. She has been spayed, tested feline leukemia negative and started on shots. Her calm, quiet manner made the foster a bit more curious, and it was thought Annabelle was deaf. It turns out that she is just a calm, easy-going kitty who doesn’t react to sounds quickly. But she is happy to meet anyone and purr when she sees them. This sweetie needs an inside home to be safe, and she is happy as an inside kitty. Anyone looking for a quiet, calm companion kitty, consider Annabelle. For information, call or text the foster at 615-495-8531.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Star is a beautiful Belgian Malinois shepherd mix that is friendly and smart. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots and tested heartworm negative. She is only about 6 months old, so she still has puppy energy, but she is smart and learns manners quickly. Star gets along well with other dogs and meets people happily. A fenced yard and active family would be great for this happy miss. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Simone came to shelter, along with her siblings, after they were dumped into a Dumpster. Simone has recovered, and she is ready to find her forever home. Simone is shy and likes to hide when things get too noisy, but she loves to be held and loved. Simone is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, de-wormed and on Frontline.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Simone or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.