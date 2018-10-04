Pet Wants launches in Lebanon

So Maupin decided to take matters into her own hands and open Pet Wants Lebanon.

Pet Wants’ specially crafted pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet. Pet Wants Lebanon offers multiple blends of dog and cat food formulas, as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax, homemade treats, freeze-dried food and more. Pet Wants Lebanon offers free delivery to Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, Castalian Springs, Old Hickory, Hermitage and Lakewood.

“When I talk to people in my community about Pet Wants and our products, they are amazed, and the feedback is always positive,” Maupin said. “Most people buy the same pet food at the grocery or pet store and think little about it. Nutrition can make a huge impact on the health of our animals, so making sure they’re getting fresh nutritious food is important, and that is the focus at Pet Wants. Good nutrition leads to a healthier happier life for your pet.”

Pet Wants has a 100-percent money-back guarantee on the freshness and quality of the food. It sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers or animal by-products. Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food ideal for animals with allergies.

Maupin attended Ohio State University. She spent her career in accounting, finance and pharmaceutical sales. She’s volunteered for Small Business Association, Habitat for Humanity, Grant a Wish and soup kitchens and she enjoys traveling, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, Luke and Ayla.

To learn more about Pet Wants Lebanon or to place a delivery order, call 615-651-1847, email [email protected] or visit petwantslebanon.com.

Michele Hobbs started Pet Wants out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After a lot of research, Hobbs discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural and lacked sufficient nutrition and – when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months – it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to develop a better solution for all dogs and cats. The food is exclusively crafted. It’s fresh, healthy and slow-cooked with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. It sources only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since corn, wheat, soy or dyes are used, the common pet health problems associated with the ingredients are no longer worries. The fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through the store and half through the home-delivery program. To learn more, visit petwants.com.