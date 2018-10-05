Furry friends seek good home

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Hear ye, hear ye, my lords and ladies. Welcome Prince and Princess of New Leash on Life. This brother-sister duo came in because their human mom had to move and couldn’t take them with her. Prince is a 3-year-old white domestic shorthair that weighs about 11 1/2 pounds. This handsome young man loves to get attention and will search it out from everyone who crosses his path. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccines. Meet Prince and adopt him into the family for $50.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Blue, Prince and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s adoption center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 5 p.m. It’s closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, find New Leash on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ranger is a golden retriever mix, but he is a black dog. In rescue, not everything is as it appears, so volunteers had to take their best educated guess. Ranger is happy to meet all people, just like a golden. He is the size and shape of a golden and has wavy curly hair like a golden. So at least let’s agree he is a retriever mix. Ranger is about 3 years old, neutered, current on shots and heartworm negative. He plays with excitement and energy, so he would need an active family home and a fenced yard. Sometimes other dogs cannot handle his energy, and a single-dog home would be best. For the “golden opportunity” to meet this boy, please call the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Star is a beautiful Belgian Malinois shepherd mix that is friendly and smart. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots and tested heartworm negative. She is only about 6 months old, so she still has puppy energy, but she is smart and learns manners quickly. Star gets along well with other dogs and meets people happily. A fenced yard and active family would be great for this happy miss. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, Molly is a sweet 1-year-old retriever beagle mix that came to the shelter as an owner surrender. Molly has a personality that lights up a room. Her special hidden talents include stealing hearts and sniffing out where the treats are located. She does great with walking on a leash. Volunteers have raved about her sweet demeanor and how affectionate she is. Molly is open to meeting new potential fur siblings, or she would be content as the only pet in the house. Molly is up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations and flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Simone or come during open hours Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.