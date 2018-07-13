Annette Stafford seeks District 20 re-elect

“After prayer, I was encouraged by several people within my district to seek re-election as a county commissioner,” Stafford said. “I have always been opinionated, passionate and felt I was qualified and entrusted to watch over their tax dollars.”

Stafford is a Wilson County native and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1976. She married her high school sweetheart, Randy Stafford, 41 years ago. They have three adult children, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“It has been stated multiple times that we need to provide more services for the youth of our community,” Stafford said. “Most government funds are put in place to service our education system, road services and other public entities. If an organization wishes to apply for recreation funds, the organization should apply through a grant system to be considered.

Stafford has been a full-time realtor since 1989 and is a small business owner. She currently serves as the chair on the Wilson County Education Committee and also serves on the recreation, steering and health and welfare committees.

“First, the building of schools is a priority,” Stafford said. “As our county continues to grow, we must provide a quality education for all students. Secondly, we need to increase wages for our employees. Lastly, we must work together toward a better quality of life for the citizens of Wilson County.”

Michael Neal challenged Stafford for the District 20 seat on the Wilson County Commission in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election. Early voting will continue through July 28.