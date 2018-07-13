District 20 candidates seek Wilson County Commission seat

Commissioners were uncontested for seven of the 25 total seats on the commission. They are Bobby Franklin in District 3, Terry Scruggs in District 7, Sara Patton in District 9, John Gentry in District 11, Terry Ashe in District 12, Gary Keith in District 17 and William Glover in District 19. Eight commissioners opted not to seek re-election.

The Democrat sent questionnaires to each commission candidate in the contested races, along with requests for biographical information. The following are the candidates’ answers and information about them:

District 20

Two candidates qualified to run for the District 20 seat. They are incumbent Commissioner Annette Stafford and challenger Michael Neal. Neal didn’t submit answers to the questionnaire.

What prompted you to seek office? Was it a personal initiative or did others encourage you?

Stafford:After prayer, I was encouraged by several people within my district to seek re-election as a county commissioner. I have always been opinionated, passionate and felt I was qualified and entrusted to watch over their tax dollars.

What are the most important issues in your race, and how do you plan to address them?

Stafford:It has been stated multiple times that we need to provide more services for the youth of our community. Most government funds are put in place to service our education system, road services and other public entities. If an organization wishes to apply for recreation funds, the organization should apply through a grant system to be considered.

Think of our county 20 years from now. Name three things that must be addressed now to make it better for the children of this county.

Stafford:First, the building of schools. As our county continues to grow, we must provide a quality education for all students. Secondly, increasing wages for our employees. Lastly, working toward a better quality of life for the citizens of Wilson County.

Get The Democrat’s Weekly Email Newsletter

With The Lebanon Democrat’s weekly email newsletter, you can stay up to date and have the latest news and information sent directly to your inbox each week. Click here to sign up today.