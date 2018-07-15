Wilson County early voting and election updates

Early voting kicked off Friday in the Aug. 2 Wilson County General Election and state and federal primaries, and more than 1,200 people took to the polls on the first day.
VIDEO
Prior to the start of early voting, 188 people cast their ballots through absentee and by mail.
On the first day of early voting Friday, a total of 1,233 voters took to the polls with 523 votes cast in Lebanon, 363 in Mt. Juliet, 76 in Watertown, 136 in Gladeville, 130 at Lighthouse Church near Mt. Juliet and five were received by mail.
On Saturday, 510 total votes were cast with 221 in Lebanon, 153 in Mt. Juliet, 28 in Watertown, 55 in Gladeville and 46 at Lighthouse Church.
A grand total of 1,931 votes were cast through the first two days of early voting with 1,393 Republican ballots cast, 502 Democrat ballots and 36 general-only ballots.
Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.
All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.
2018 Wilson County Election Day polling places
To determine where to vote Aug. 2:
• find the assigned Election Day polling place on your voter registration card.
• contact the Election Commission at 615-444-0216.
• or
Click Here.
Election Day Polling Places
Precinct
Polling Place
Address
1-1
St. Stephen Catholic Community
14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
2-1
Mt. Juliet Elementary School
2521 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet
3-1
West Wilson Middle School
935 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet
4-1
West Elementary School
9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet
4-2
WEMA Station No. 6
5873 Hwy. 109, Lebanon
5-1
Berea Church of Christ
5555 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon
6-1
Carroll-Oakland School
4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon
7-1
Shop Springs Baptist Church
3022 Sparta Pike, Shop Springs
7-2
Southside School
1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
8-1
St. Stephen Catholic Community
14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory
9-1
Watertown High School
9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown
9-2
WEMA Station No. 7
7239 Greenvale Road, Norene
10-1
Charlie Daniels Park
1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Mt. Juliet
11-1
Rutland Elementary School
1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet
12-1
Norene Community Center
11770 Cainsville Road, Norene
12-2
Cedars of Lebanon State Park
Cedar Forrest Road, Lebanon
13-1
Gladeville Community Center
95 McCreary Road, Gladeville
14-1
Wilson Central High School
419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon
15-1
Tuckers Crossroads School
5905 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon
16-1
Center Chapel Church
9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet
17-1
Maple Hill Church of Christ
102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon
18-1
Lakeview Elementary School
6211 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet
19-1
Jimmy Floyd Family Center
511 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon
20-1
Market Street Community Center
321 E. Market St., Lebanon
21-1
Southside School
1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon
21-2
James E. Ward Ag Center, Gentry Building
945 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon
22-1
W.A. Wright Elementary School
5017 Market Place, Mt. Juliet
23-1
Lebanon High School
500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon
24-1
First United Methodist Church
415 W. Main St., Lebanon
25-1
Mt. Juliet High School
1800 Curd Road, Mt. Juliet
25-2
Mount Olivet Baptist Church
7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet
All voters are required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.
Who’s Running?
Republican and Democrat primaries
Governor (no incumbent)
Republican
• Diane Black
• Randy Boyd
• Beth Harwell
• Bill Lee
• Basil Marceaux Sr.
• Kay White
Democrat
• Karl Dean
• Craig Fitzhugh
• Mezainne Vale Payne
U.S. Senate
Republican
• Marsha Blackburn
• Aaron L. Pettigrew
Democrat
• Phil Bredesen
• Gary Davis
• John Wolfe
U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)
Republican
• John Rose
• Bob Corlew
• Judd Matheny
• Christopher Brian Monday
• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio
Democrat
• Dawn Barlow
• Christopher Martin Finley
• Peter Heffernan
• Merrilee Wineinger
State District 17 Senate
Republican
• Mark Pody (incumbent)
Democrat
• Mary Alice Carfi
State District 46 House of Representatives
Republican
• Clark Boyd (incumbent)
• Menda McCall Holmes
VIDEO
Democrat
• Mark Cagle
• Faye Northcutt-Knox
State District 57 House of Representatives
Republican
• Susan Lynn (incumbent)
• Aaron Shane
VIDEO
Democrat
• Jordan Cole
State District 17 Executive Committeeman
Republican
• Jerry Beavers
• Dwayne Craighead
Democrat
• Aubrey T. Givens
State District 17 Executive Committeewoman
Republican
• Terri Nicholson
• Jennifer Franklin Winfree
Democrat
• Carol Brown Andrews
Wilson County General Election
Wilson County Mayor
• Mae Beavers
• Randall Hutto (incumbent)
VIDEO
Trustee
• Jim Major (incumbent)
• Al Partee Jr.
Register of Deeds
• Justin Davis
• Jackie Murphy
VIDEO
Wilson County Clerk
• Jim Goodall (incumbent)
Circuit Court Clerk
• Debbie Moss (incumbent)
Sheriff
• Robert Bryan (incumbent)
• Ray Justice
VIDEO
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 2
• David Burks
• Matthew Mock
• Bill Robinson (incumbent)
VIDEO
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 4
• Linda Armistead (incumbent)
• Maurisa Pasick
VIDEO
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 6
• Kimberly McGee
• Johnie Payton (incumbent)
VIDEO
Wilson County Board of Education Zone 7
• Chad Karl
• James “Rusty” Keith
• Gwynne Queener (incumbent)
VIDEO
Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member
• Steve D. Jones (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 1
• Robert Fields
• Tim Roehler
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 2
• Cyndi Bannach
• Howard Blaydes
• Jeff Hartline
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 3
• Bobby Franklin (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 4
• Chad Barnard (incumbent)
• Ken Shorey
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 5
• Bill Jones
• Jerry McFarland (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 6
• Kevin Graves
• Kenny Reich (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 7
• Terry Scruggs (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 8
• Frank Bush (incumbent)
• Kevin Costley
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 9
• Sara Patton (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 10
• Stephen Thomas
• Dan Walker (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 11
• John Gentry (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 12
• Terry Ashe (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 13
• Philip Delozier
• Dallas R. Farmer
• Sonja Robinson (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 14
• Bob Clarke
• Tommy Jones
• Michael Ramsey
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 15
• Chris Dowell
• Charmaine H. Major
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 16
• Diane Weathers (incumbent)
• Todd Almond
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 17
• Gary Keith (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 18
• Lauren Breeze
• Bob Richie
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 19
• William Glover (incumbent)
Wilson County Commission District 20
• Michael Anthony Neal
• Annette Stafford (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 21
• Mike Kurtz
• Eugene Murray
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 22
• Henry Jackson
• John Jankowich
• Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)
• Matt Wilson
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 23
• Billy King
• Sue Vanatta (incumbent)
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 24
• Joy Bishop (incumbent)
• Kristi Galligan
For more on this race, click here
Wilson County Commission District 25
• Arlie Bragg
• Preston George
• John Wayne Hamblen
• Justin Smith
For more on this race, click here
Constable Zone 1
• Jacob A. Austin
Constable Zone 2
• Wesley Winthrop Thompson III
Constable Zone 3
• Frank Guzman
• Alan Kaiser
Constable Zone 4
• Jenny Lenning-Faulk
• Thomas Marshalek
Constable Zone 5
• Ronnie Greer