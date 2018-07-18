Voters head to polls by thousands

According to the Wilson County Election Commission, a total of 5,297 votes were cast during the 15-day early voting period in the Aug. 6, 2016 election. In the current election, a grand total of 5,814 votes were cast through the first five days of early voting with 4,211 Republican ballots cast, 1,528 Democrat ballots and 75 general-only ballots.

Early voting dipped a bit Wednesday but remained strong with 1,226 total votes cast with 487 in Lebanon, 464 in Mt. Juliet, 67 in Watertown, 118 in Gladeville and 87 at Lighthouse Church.

On Tuesday, voters cast the highest single-day number of votes thus far with more than 1,300. The vote totals Tuesday were 1,358 in all with 637 in Lebanon, 451 in Mt. Juliet, 52 in Watertown, 116 in Gladeville and 101 at Lighthouse Church.

Early voting kicked off Friday, and more than 1,200 people took to the polls on the first day.

On the first day of early voting Friday, 1,233 voters took to the polls with 523 votes cast in Lebanon, 363 in Mt. Juliet, 76 in Watertown, 136 in Gladeville, 130 at Lighthouse Church near Mt. Juliet and five were received by mail.

On Saturday, 510 total votes were cast with 221 in Lebanon, 153 in Mt. Juliet, 28 in Watertown, 55 in Gladeville and 46 at Lighthouse Church.

A total of 1,299 votes were cast Monday with 609 in Lebanon, 386 in Mt. Juliet, 62 in Watertown, 138 in Gladeville and 97 at Lighthouse Church.

Prior to the start of early voting, 188 people cast their ballots through absentee and by mail, and 23 votes were added through Wednesday.

Early voting will continue through July 28 at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy., Watertown Community Center at 8630 Sparta Pike, Gladeville Community Center at 95 McCreary Road and the Lighthouse Church at 6141 Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

All of the locations will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., with the exception of the Lighthouse Church, which will close Wednesdays at 5 p.m.

All voters are required to show a Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification card to vote.