Nicholson makes run for District 17 committeewoman

Nicholson said she’s excited to bring many years of conservative leadership and experience to the SEC. As chairman of the Wilson County Republican Party and former treasurer of the executive committee, she said she plans to take her involvement in politics to help bring fiscal responsibility, community involvement and transparency to all voters. In addition to serving as chairman and treasurer to the Wilson County GOP, Nicholson is also a member of the Wilson County Republican Women, a state delegate of the Tennessee Federation of Republican Women and an attendee of the national convention in Cleveland, Ohio to nominate current President Donald J. Trump. Nicholson said she also supports closed primaries as an effort to strengthen the Tennessee Republican Party.

A native of Tennessee and resident of Mt. Juliet, Nicholson said she has a deep love for the state and the recognition of Christian family values that Tennessee supports. She has been married to Sean Nicholson for 22 years, and they have three children. As the daughter of a U.S. Marine Corps sergeant and granddaughter of a World War II veteran, Nicholson said she has a deep love and respect for the country’s military. She said she recognizes the sacrifices and the commitment to serve and protect from the bravest and most courageous.

As a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in business, Nicholson said she understands the importance of education and providing direction for all students to become self-sufficient and productive in their lives.

Nicholson’s careers as a national account manager at UPS and as a small business owner were most beneficial to provide her with knowledge of the business community. Her experience includes negotiating transportation and logistics contracts for companies that range in size from small to large.

She also has experience serving as a substitute teacher in Wilson County Schools. It was her mother’s career as a Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher for more than 20 years that she said prompted the interest to be directly involved with the education system in Tennessee.

“My deep roots in Tennessee and having a love for our state and our political system, I am committed to working for our voters and being an asset to the Tennessee Republican Party,” Nicholson said. “It’s time to elect individuals who will remember that it’s the voice of the people that we represent. If elected, I will do my very best to remember this important belief. Thank you for your support, and I ask you for your vote in allowing me to represent you as District 17 state executive committeewoman.”