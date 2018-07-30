Carfi kicks off campaign for state Senate

Voters attended the kickoff from throughout Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon, Smith and Wilson counties that make up District 17.

Carfi spoke after introductions from gubernatorial candidate and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and District 55 state Rep. John Ray Clemmons, of Nashville.

“Mary Alice is the kind of leadership that District 17 has been lacking for far too long,” said Clemmons, Watertown native.

“I think Mary Alice’s last campaign says a lot about her character. She is a fearless and optimistic hard worker,” said Dean. “What has been a priority for me throughout my career are women’s issues. That should be a priority for every candidate, but the way we will make a difference is by encouraging more women like Mary Alice to run for office.”

Carfi laid out her platform to invest in education, seek higher-wage jobs for the district and expand access to health care.

“We have a great state with so much potential,” Carfi said. “It’s time to make that happen.”

Carfi challenged incumbent state Sen. Mark Pody for the District 17 state Senate seat. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries. The state General Election will be Nov. 6, and early voting will be Oct. 17 through Nov. 1.