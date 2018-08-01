Elections Candidates break bread amid early voting Staff Reports • Today at 8:02 PM Mt. Juliet resident volunteer Britt Linville gathered Republicans and Democrats together for a picnic on Friday afternoon, the next to the last day for early voting at Charlie Daniels Park. State Rep. Susan Lynn said, ‘We have spent over a 100 hours together campaigning here. It was very nice of Britt to headline getting this picnic together.’ Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.