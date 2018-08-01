logo

Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 8:00 AM

Voters will head to the polls across the state Thursday to vote in the Aug. 2 primaries and the general election in Wilson County.

A total of 626,894 Tennesseans voted in person or absentee during the two-week early voting period, which ended Saturday. In Wilson County, there was a nearly 50-percent higher voter turnout during early voting this year compared to 2014. A total of 17,473 voters or about 22 percent of the total voter turnout took to the polls for early voting this year compared to 11,686 in 2014, a difference of 5,787 votes. At the end of early voting in Wilson County, 777 votes separated the vote count from the total vote count in 2014, including Election Day. 

In primary early voting in Wilson County, both Republican and Democrat vote counts also increased compared to 2014. More than 80 percent more Democrat votes were cast this year compared to 2014, and about 47 percent more Republican votes were cast compared to 2014. 

Voters who plan to vote Thursday can download the GoVoteTN app, available in the App Store or Google Play, to view voter-specific information. Voters can find polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and more. The platform is also available at govotetn.com.

Polls will open Thursday at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m. in Wilson County. 

Flexibility among voters may also help speed up the process. Midmorning and midafternoon are usually slower times at polling locations, while early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.

Tennesseans voting on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification with them to the polls. A driver’s license or photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo IDs issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identifications are not acceptable.

To get more information about what types of identification are acceptable, call 877-850-4959.

Unofficial election results from Thursday’s election will be posted at elections.tn.gov and at lebanondemocrat.com.

State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary surrounding each entrance remain campaign-free zones. Tennessee law prohibits the display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot in these areas.

Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their polling officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote. The law allows them to move through the process faster.

People with questions or concerns about the voting process may visit govotetn.com or call the division of elections at 877-850-4959. 

Who’s Running?

Republican and Democrat 

State Primaries

Governor (no incumbent)

Republican

• Diane Black

• Randy Boyd

• Beth Harwell

• Bill Lee

• Basil Marceaux Sr.

• Kay White

Democrat

• Karl Dean

• Craig Fitzhugh

• Mezainne Vale Payne

 

U.S. Senate

Republican

• Marsha Blackburn

• Aaron L. Pettigrew

Democrat

Phil Bredesen

• Gary Davis

• John Wolfe

 

U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)

Republican

• Bob Corlew

• Judd Matheny

• Christopher Brian Monday

• John Rose

• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio

Democrat

Dawn Barlow

• Christopher Martin Finley

• Peter Heffernan

• Merrilee Wineinger

 

State District 17 Senate

Republican

• Mark Pody (incumbent) 

Democrat

Mary Alice Carfi

 

State District 46 House of 

Representatives (no incumbent)

Republican

• Clark Boyd (incumbent) 

• Menda McCall Holmes

Democrat

Mark Cagle

• Faye Northcutt-Knox

 

State District 57 House of 

Representatives

Republican

• Susan Lynn (incumbent)

• Aaron Shane 

Democrat

Jordan Cole 

 

State Executive Committeeman District 17

Republican

Jerry Beavers 

• Dwayne Craighead

Democrat

Aubrey T. Givens 

 

State Executive Committeewoman District 17

Republican

Terri Nicholson 

• Jennifer Franklin Winfree

Democrat

Carol Brown Andrews

 

Wilson County General Election

 

Wilson County Mayor

• Randall Hutto (incumbent) 

Mae Beavers 

 

Trustee

Jim Major (incumbent) 

Al Partee Jr. 

 

Register of Deeds

Justin Davis 

Jackie Murphy 

 

Wilson County Clerk

Jim Goodall (incumbent) 

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Debbie Moss (incumbent) 

 

Sheriff

• Robert Bryan (incumbent) 

• Ray Justice 

 

Wilson County Board of 

Education Zone 2

Bill Robinson (incumbent) 

Matthew Mock 

• David Burks 

 

Wilson County Board of 

Education Zone 4

Linda Armistead (incumbent) 

Maurisa Pasick 

 

Wilson County Board of 

Education Zone 6

Johnie Payton (incumbent) 

Kimberly McGee 

 

Wilson County Board of 

Education Zone 7

Gwynne Queener (incumbent) 

Chad Karl 

• James “Rusty” Keith

 

Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member

Steve D. Jones (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission District 1

Robert Fields 

Tim Roehler 

 

Wilson County Commission District 2

Cyndi Bannach 

Howard Blaydes 

• Jeff Hartline 

 

Wilson County Commission District 3

Bobby Franklin (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission District 4

Chad Barnard (incumbent) 

Ken Shorey 

 

Wilson County Commission District 5

Jerry McFarland (incumbent) 

Bill Jones

 

Wilson County Commission District 6

Kenny Reich (incumbent) 

Kevin Graves 

 

Wilson County Commission District 7

Terry Scruggs (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission District 8

Frank Bush (incumbent)

Kevin Costley 

 

Wilson County Commission District 9

Sara Patton (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission District 10

Dan Walker (incumbent) 

Stephen Thomas 

 

Wilson County Commission District 11

John Gentry (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 12

Terry Ashe (incumbent)

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 13

Sonja Robinson (incumbent) 

Philip Delozier 

• Dallas R. Farmer 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 14

Bob Clarke 

• Tommy Jones 

• Michael Ramsey 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 15

Chris Dowell 

Charmaine H. Major 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 16

Diane Weathers (incumbent) 

Todd Almond 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 17

Gary Keith (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 18

Lauren Breeze 

Bob Richie 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 19

William Glover (incumbent) 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 20

Annette Stafford (incumbent) 

Michael Anthony Neal

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 21

Mike Kurtz 

Eugene Murray

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 22

Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)

Henry Jackson

• John Jankowich 

• Matt Wilson 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 23

Sue Vanatta (incumbent) 

Billy King

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 24

Joy Bishop (incumbent)

Kristi Galligan 

 

Wilson County Commission 

District 25

Arlie Bragg 

Preston George

• John Wayne Hamblen 

• Justin Smith 

 

Constable Zone 1

Jacob A. Austin 

 

Constable Zone 2

Wesley Winthrop Thompson III 

 

Constable Zone 3

Frank Guzman 

Alan Kaiser 

 

Constable Zone 4

Jenny Lenning-Faulk 

Thomas Marshalek 

 

Constable Zone 5

Ronnie Greer

 

