Hutto wins third term as Wilson County mayor

Hutto defeated challenger Mae Beavers, 20,186 to 9,554 to win his third term as mayor.

“The credit for this win is the great people who came together and were able to make a strong campaign,” Hutto said. “It’s not Randall Hutto. That’s for sure. The credit goes to my team.”

Hutto said he plans to keep working with the Wilson County Commission on projects that make Wilson County what it is.

“I’ve been blessed to work with two great county commissions and plan to keep making Wilson County one of the top counties in Tennessee,” he said.

Four years ago, the race for Wilson County mayor was uncontested and drew 18,250 votes. The last contested mayoral race in Wilson County, between Don Fox, Hutto and Phillip Warren in 2010, drew 22,595 votes.

In Thursday’s Wilson County General Election, voters cast 29,803 ballots in the mayoral race.

Beavers did not return calls for comment.

The results of the race are unofficial until the Wilson County Election Commission certifies the election next week.