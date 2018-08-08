Fields wins commission District 1 race

The other ballot was ineligible because the ballot was not cast in the District 1 commissioner race, according to Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren.

The race was a controversial one after Fields made racially charged comments about Roehler’s wife being African American and his children being interracial. On Sunday afternoon, Fields said he would concede to Roehler on Monday. This was because of the controversary that surrounded the comments.

However, Sunday evening, he changed his mind and said he decided to wait for the provisional votes. Fields has not made a public statement on his intentions at this point. Calls, texts and Facebook messages to Fields on Wednesday morning were not returned. Two of his three Facebook pages have disappeared.

Roehler said he was “disappointed by the results and not sure of what the next step would be. [Fields] has said he will not take the oath of office, but he also said he would concede to me [prior to the provisional ballots being counted]. He could not legally do that, but it would have been symbolic. I guess we’ll wait and see what happens.”

Roehler said if Fields does not take the oath of office and [Roehler] is appointed in that spot, “I will be happy to serve. I will serve this district fairly and evenly, and that’s what the people in this district deserve.”

Roehler said he would put his name on the November ballot, if there is a special election for the seat. He noted that, in the future, he plans to serve District 1 in any way he can.

Fields and Roehler were tied at 526 votes with the two provisional votes up in the air after the Aug. 2 election.

Fields can now choose to take the seat, or, with notice to the county mayor and commission, not take the seat. If that were the case, the commission would appoint a replacement.

Outgoing Commissioner Jeff Joines has said he planned to file a complaint with the Wilson County Ethics Committee and launch a process to oust Fields from the commission were he to be seated. Incoming Commissioner-elect Chris Dowell, who is black and married to a white woman, said Fields “shouldn’t be seated near me, because he probably won’t like me.”

In the District 6 race, Kenny Reich and Kevin Graves are tied with 571 votes apiece. With no provisional ballots in that race, either the commission will cast the deciding vote or it will be placed on the Nov. 6 ballot as a runoff. The commission will make that decision.

In the District 7 school board race, Chad Karl was three votes ahead of James “Rusty” Keith, 1,600 to 1,597, after the votes were counted. Wednesday provisional ballot count showed one vote going to Keith, and Karl was named the winner by two votes.

Election results will be certified on Aug. 20, Warren said.