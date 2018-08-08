Wilson County voters urged to join Honor Vote

The Honor Vote program allows registered Tennessee voters to dedicate their vote to a U.S. veteran or active-duty military member, both online and with a commemorative button, to thank them for protecting our country.

“This is a wonderful program to recognize the service and dedication of the men and women who are or have served in our armed forces,” said state Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon. “This is one of many ways that we can show our veterans the respect they deserve for protecting our freedoms, including the right to vote. I am happy to support it and encourage local citizens to participate.”

Once enrolled, dedications are posted on the official Honor Vote list, as well as the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Voters can also share their dedication on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GoVoteTN.

The Nov. 6 general and city elections will determine who will be the state’s new governor, fill District 57 and District 46 seats in the state House and pick a state senator for District 17 in Wilson County. Also on the ballot, voters will determine who will replace Diane Black in the U.S. House’s Sixth District and Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

The state Division of Elections will send a packet to each participant with an official Honor Vote button. Voters are encouraged to wear their button while going to the polls in honor of the veteran or service member they recognized.

“The men and women of the U.S. military ensure our freedom to participate in free elections, allowing us to cast a ballot each Election Day. It’s important we honor those who protect that right,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “I’m proud we are able to offer customized buttons to honor the specific branch each honoree represents.”

The program returned during the election season with the ability to honor military service members by branch, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Tennessee National Guard. Each branch has its own button branded with its unique camouflage pattern.

To learn more, visit govotetn.com/honor.