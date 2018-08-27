Holloway, Kambeitz post MSC Player of the Week accolades— Cumberland men post 0-0 draw in season opener

Holloway posted a hat trick for the Phoenix, including a beautiful strike from near 40 yards to open the scoring in the ninth minute. The Bristol, England, native added a second goal in the first half on a nice give-and-go from Mariah Aplin, beating the keeper high and far post, and netted the final goal for CU in the second half.

Kambeitz collected a shutout against the 15th-ranked Bulldogs, facing 11 total shots. The senior saved a penalty kick in the 28th minute that would have evened the match at one, the first PK save of her CU career, turning away Wesleyan's Dayna Randall. It marked the 25th career shutout for Kambeitz.

Cumberland will continue a five-match homestand to begin the season on Tuesday, taking on SCAD-Savannah at 1 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field, before playing host to Bryan College on Friday, also at 1 p.m.

Cumberland men post 0-0 draw in season opener

MEMPHIS — The men’s soccer team played to a 0-0 draw in their season opener on the road versus Christian Brothers University as Phoenix goaltender Bennett Strutz secured the back line after stopping all five shots he faced in the match.

Strutz stood tall in goal for the Phoenix (0-0-1) during the first 15 minutes of the match as he was able to stop two Christian Brother shots from inside the 18-yard box. With just under 20 minutes left in the first half, Cumberland was rewarded a free kick after the Buccaneers were called for a handball just outside the 18-yard box. Daniel Williams blasted a shot that just clipped a wall of Christian Brother defenders and sailed out of play.

Later in the half Sondre Risa played a ball over the top, from just over midfield, which found a streaking Williams who put one touch on the ball before a charging Christian Brother goalkeeper deflected his shot high and wide of the goal.

The Buccaneers threatened during the final minute of the half when a pass split Cumberland defenders and found an open Abib Keita 20-yards out on the left half of the field. Cumberland goalkeeper Strutz challenged play, blocking down Keita’s shot. The ball deflected in front of the goal but Phoenix defenders were there to clear the ball to safety.

Cumberland pushed the pace of play to start the second half creating opportunities close to the Christian Brother goal but failed to convert on their attempts. The Phoenix registered three shots on target in the first 15 minutes of play. On a corner kick during the 55th minute, Martin Walsh connected with Donovan Dixon but Buccaneer goalkeeper Viktor Hoestbo was there to make the save.

The Phoenix almost found the back of the net in the 88th minute when Bakary Bagayako crossed a ball from the right side of the field to Martin Walsh, just eight yards out, but again Buccaneer goalkeeper was there to make the save.

In the first 10 minute overtime period the Phoenix registered one shot on goal and attempted two corner kicks but could not convert. The Cumberland defense gave up zero shots in the golden goal situation.

The final overtime period was controlled by the Christian Brothers. Just two minutes in Buccaneer Xavi Lao beat a CU defender just outside the 18-yard box and fired a shot towards the crossbar of the goal but Phoenix goalkeeper Strutz got his hands on it and deflected the ball out of play. Christian Brothers would get one last opportunity in the 109th minute but the shot attempt sailed high ending the game in a 0-0 draw.

The Phoenix will return to Lindsey Donnell Stadium for their home opener next Wednesday against Bethel at 3 p.m.