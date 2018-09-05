Holloway's hat trick drives CU past Bethel

Holloway netted a pair of goals in the first half, the first one just 18 minutes into the match and the second one right before halftime. The senior added her final tally in the 63rd minute, staking the Phoenix to a 3-0 advantage. Stevens hit the post just minutes before registering her first goal of the season in the 85th minute.

Cumberland (4-0-0) controlled the run of play almost from the kickoff, outshooting the Wildcats, 19-5, in the match, including 12-3 in the second half. Bethel nearly broke the scoreless streak by the Phoenix, though, in the final five minutes, but Janine Dennis missed the net entirely on a penalty kick, stretching CU’s streak of minutes without allowing a goal to four full matches.

In the 18th minute, Holloway played a ball toward the penalty spot for Emma Campbell, but a Bethel defender cleared that pass away. Unfortunately for the Wildcats (3-3-0), the clear sailed right to the feet of Holloway, who one-timed a left-footer from just outside the box. The ball stayed low and sailed past Bethel’s Holly Wright into the lower left corner of the net for a 1-0 CU advantage.

Holloway nearly scored in the first 10 minutes of the period, but her free kick from 40 yards sailed just high and left. She took advantage of another free kick chance in the 41st minute though, driving a shot from 45 yards toward the upper right corner of the net. The ball went off the hands of Wright into the net for a 2-0 Phoenix lead at intermission.

Bethel had only two scoring chances in the first half, a shot from a bad angle down the right side by Dennis in the first 10 minutes and another chance for Dennis in the last 10 minutes, but CU goalkeeper Ashley Kambeitz won a foot race near the top of the box, preventing a shot.

In the second half Jennifer Segura slid a pass between defenders and Holloway chipped it past a hard-charging Wright into the net in the 63rd minute, her ninth goal in four matches this season.

Stevens’ shot from the right side hit the post late in the second half but she got another chance just minutes later. Segura again delivered the pass and Stevens beat Wright to the far post, into the side net, for the final tally for the Phoenix.

Dennis was fouled in the box in the 87th minute for Bethel, but she tried to fool Kambeitz and sailed her PK high and right.

Cumberland entertains fourth-ranked Southeastern University this Saturday at 3 p.m., the final contest in a five-match homestand to start the season for CU.