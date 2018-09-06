Weather changes Saturday match time to noon

The 15th-ranked Phoenix (4-0-0) and Fire (5-0-0) were set for a 3 p.m. kickoff at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field, but forecasts call for greater chances of rain later in the day on Saturday, increasing to 60-80 percent after 3 p.m.

Cumberland has outscored its opponents, 20-0, through four matches this season, winning 4-0 over then No. 15 Tennessee Wesleyan and Bethel University as well as 2-0 versus SCAD-Savannah.

Southeastern has three victories this season over ranked opponents, collecting a 3-0 win over 17th-ranked The Master’s University and 3-1 at No. 24 John Brown University as well as 4-3 at 13th-ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.