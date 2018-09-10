Kambeitz earns second MSC Player of the Week accolade

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native made one save and faced five total shots in a win against Bethel University on Wednesday, the team’s fourth shutout in as many matches this season. The senior goalkeeper then recorded 10 saves in CU’s 2-1 triumph over Southeastern.

It marked the third match of Kambeitz’s career with double figures saves. She collected 10 at North Alabama as a freshman and 11 at Martin Methodist last season.

Kambeitz has posted a 0.21 goals-against-average this season, which ranks fifth nationally. Southeastern’s goal in the 23rd-minute breaking a scoreless streak of 382-plus minutes.

Cumberland will play at Asbury University on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CDT and play host to Madonna University this Saturday at 11 a.m.