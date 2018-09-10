Stevens, Aplin goals push Phoenix over Southeastern

The first half pace was pushed by the Fire as they were able to record 12 shots, six on goal, compared to the Phoenix’s six shots, two on goal. Southeastern threatened early in the contest as they managed to create a scoring chance when Bania Duran found space inside the 18-yard box. But, Kambeitz stood tall in goal and was able to shut down the attempt.

The Phoenix then created an opportunity of their own, striking first in the eighth minute. Rebecca Holloway played threw ball that connected with a streaking Haley Stevens. Stevens powered a shot off the Fire goalkeeper’s finger tips and just under the crossbar from 18-yards out.

Southeastern kept up the pressure and eventually leveled the score at one. Kanu Uchenna found her way behind Phoenix defenders and was able to chip the ball past a sprawling Kambeitz into a wide open net.

The goal broke Kambeitz’s 383 minute scoreless streak that lasted through the first five contests of the season. Southeastern managed two quick scoring chances in the second half.

During the 54th and 55th minute Gabriella DiDio and Summer Rusher register shots from inside the 18-yard box but Kambeitz was there to make the save.

Just moments later, in the 56th minute, Aplin raced past Fire defenders to score what would prove to be the game winning goal. After beating the Southeastern defenders down the left half of the field, Aplin powered a shot past the Fire goalkeeper and into the upper left-hand corner of the goal.

The Fire had a goal called off just 14 minutes into the second half after a Fire player was deemed offside on the corner kick. The Phoenix defense held strong the rest of the way, allowing just five more shots, two of which required a Kambeitz save.

The Phoenix will next travel to Wilmore, Ky. to take on Asbury University at 4 p.m. CDT Tuesday.